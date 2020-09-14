X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Serilingampally Corporator Nagendra Yadav Assaults Woman

Hyderabad: Serilingampally Corporator Nagendra Yadav Assaults Woman
x

 Serilingampally Corporator Nagendra Yadav Assaults Woman

Highlights

Serilingampally corporator Raga Nagender Yadav allegedly attacked a young woman on Monday.

Serilingampally corporator Raga Nagender Yadav allegedly attacked a young woman on Monday. The victim and the corporator were into verbal battle after over a car parking dispute which escalated into an attack. Nagendra Yadav resides in Lakshmi Vihar Phase 2 Colony in Serilingampally while Venugopal's family also resides in the same colony. Meanwhile, Venugopal's daughter, who came in a car, asked the corporator to take the car that led to the dispute between the two.

The clash was videotaped by Venugopal's second daughter. The corporator told the young woman not to take video as he was partially undressed. However, the controversy escalated when the video was taken without being heard. The two lodged a complaint against each other at the Chandanagar police station. A case has been registered against both of them, Chandanagar Inspector Ravindra said. Police have registered a case under Section 323,509 against corporator Nagender Yadav and under Section 448,504 against the woman.

View this post on Instagram

RAGAM NAGENDER YADAV - TRS Corporator Serilingampally Division ASSAULTED ME IN FRONT OUR OWN HOUSE Is this the safety that you promised for young women IN THEIR OWN HOUSE?? Here is the video from TWO ANGLES Here's what happened: I was returning home and NAGENDER YADAV's car was in the way making it hard for me to make the turn into our house (pictures and videos attached). I politely requested him to move it and he refused saying "the drivers aren't here, do I look like a driver to you?" (In Telugu:"Drivers intlo leru, nenu driverni kadu kada?") After a lot of discussion and making me wait alone in the car for 20 minutes, he finally removed it but it wasn't very civil (you can hear him trying to threaten me in the end). I was feeling unsafe so I ran towards my house. In a sort of retaliation, he made the security call our house, claiming that an ambulance was coming (the ambulance wasn't actually there, it was a show that he put on using the siren the siren of his vehicle. HE DEMANDED we move our car which was parked right in front of our house in our usual space. We entertained his request even though we were very skeptical about it, and my dad went to remove the car for the ambulance that he claimed was here EVEN THOUGH THERE WAS NO EMERGENCY! This was at around 10PM IN THE NIGHT IN A GATED COMMUNITY. I was filming this whole event because because I was feeling unsafe and I wanted video proof that we were complying to his requests. HE ATTACKED ME in an attempt to knock my phone out of my hand because I was recording the event, and in the process HE HIT ME ON MY FACE AND BACK AND CORNERED ME AGAINST THE WALL! OUR SECURITY GUARD (in blue) WAS PRESENT AND DIDN'T DO ANYTHING, he also said he didn't see anything. All the proof is attached as video and pictures, my sister even did an Instagram live stream to a few people as witnesses to the event. In the video you can see our neighbours, who are related to NAGENDER YADAV, also using crude language and hurling insults at us for no reason. @ktrtrs @telanganatoday @cmotelangana _sheteam @hyderabadcitypolice #womenssafety #physicalassault #hyderabad #telangana #hyderabadpolice #trs #ktrtrs

A post shared by Nanananananana!👅🌈 (@ananya_kurikala) on



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X