Hyderabad: Serilingampally Corporator Nagendra Yadav Assaults Woman

Serilingampally corporator Raga Nagender Yadav allegedly attacked a young woman on Monday. The victim and the corporator were into verbal battle after over a car parking dispute which escalated into an attack. Nagendra Yadav resides in Lakshmi Vihar Phase 2 Colony in Serilingampally while Venugopal's family also resides in the same colony. Meanwhile, Venugopal's daughter, who came in a car, asked the corporator to take the car that led to the dispute between the two.

The clash was videotaped by Venugopal's second daughter. The corporator told the young woman not to take video as he was partially undressed. However, the controversy escalated when the video was taken without being heard. The two lodged a complaint against each other at the Chandanagar police station. A case has been registered against both of them, Chandanagar Inspector Ravindra said. Police have registered a case under Section 323,509 against corporator Nagender Yadav and under Section 448,504 against the woman.



