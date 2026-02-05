Hyderabad Set to Become a Major Film Industry Hub, Says Deputy CM

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government will draft a master plan to bolster the cinema industry and spread social messages through films, while speaking at the meeting with jury members for Gaddar Film Awards at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Stating that the government has a vision to make Hyderabad film industry hub, he said Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai have very less space for expansion. Cities like Hyderabad provide space for film industries of all languages to expand, he added.

He said Hyderabad will be made a Hyderabad cinema growth and plans would be chalked out to realise this goal. Our Government revived film awards neglected by earlier governments with a purpose to encourage cinema that will bring about social change, he added.

Talking about Gaddar, the Deputy CM said the iconic artist used art to serve the society. To spread cinema and the culture of Telangana awards were named after him and introduced last year, he said.

He promised transparency while selecting award winners and said talent would be the only criteria for the selection. He appreciated the jury members of last year’s awards for selecting deserving winners. Jury members were selected after discussions with experts from Film Development Corporation.

He stressed that every decision and move by the government should aim at benefitting the society. He asked jury members to select films with commercial success and good social messages to encourage people’s involvement in meaningful cinema.