Hyderabad set to celebrate Chhath puja with grand fervour, devotion

Hyderabad is gearing up to celebrate one of its most spiritually significant festivals, ChhathMahaparvthe worship of the Sun Godwith great devotion and enthusiasm on 27th and 28th October.

The Chhath puja celebrations, organised by Jan Seva Sangh, Maredpally, Secunderabad, will take place at Necklace Road, Hyderabad, on 27th and 28th October 2025. According to the organisers, the rituals will begin with the Pratham Arghya (first offering) on the evening of 27th October, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at Necklace Road. The following morning, 28th October, devotees will gather once again for the Second Arghya, from 5:00 AM to 7:00 AM, marking the culmination of the sacred festival.

ChhathMahaparv holds immense cultural and religious importance, as it is considered one of the purest and most disciplined forms of worship. Devotees fast and make offerings to the setting and rising sun. Dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God), the festival symbolises gratitude for sustaining life on Earth and seeks blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness. Every year, the festival is observed with deep reverence and devotion by lakhs of devotees across Hyderabad. The sight of worshippers standing waist deep in water, offering prayers to the rising and setting sun, creates a serene and divine atmosphere that reflects unity, faith, and spiritual strength.

Chhath is not merely a festival but a moment of purification, faith, and dedication observed with great fervour by devotees.

The event at Necklace Road is expected to draw large crowds, bringing together people from various communities to participate in this sacred observance. With its essence of simplicity, discipline, and devotion, ChhathMahaparv continues to stand as a symbol of gratitude and faith among the people of Hyderabad.