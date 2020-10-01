Hyderabad: Several Muslim leaders express dismay over acquittal of accused

Hyderabad: The Muslim leaders have expressed disappointment on the verdict given by CBI special court in which all the 32 surviving accused were acquitted in the Babri Masjid demolition case.



In a statement, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hindi felt that even after 28 years the justice people were seeking has not been delivered by the Indian Judiciary. "How the court arrived at the conclusion that there was no conspiracy to demolish the masjid and that the act was spontaneous and not pre-planned is difficult to understand. The entire Ramjanmbhoomi movement and the Rath-Yatra taken out by L K Advani, one of the main accused in the case, was nothing but a mission to construct a temple at the exact same site where the masjid stood?" state president, Hamid Mohammed Khan stated.

Majeedullah Khan, president of MBT recounted the benefits received by the officials and judges who were complicit with the government. He said the promotions and appointments narrate with ample proof wherein Rajan Gogoi former CJI got rewarded. Other instances include, Justice Sathasivam who scraped FIR against Amit Shah in Shorabuddin Case, he was appointed as Governor of Kerala just after his retirement. R K Raghavan, the chief of SIT who gave clean chit to Modi in 2002 Gujrat riots was promoted as Indian Ambassador to Cyprus. RKS Bhadauria the man who led 'Rafale talks' became IAF Chief. Uday U Lalit (advocate) who represented Amit Shah in Tulasi Prajapathi case was appointed as judge in the Supreme Court. Tushar Mehta who advised accused of 2002 riots and leaked documents was appointed as Additional Advocate General of India. YC Modi who gave Modi a clean chit in 2002 Gulbarg Society massacre and who also investigated Haren Pandya case was appointed as NIA chief and is front runner to be the CBI chief in future. Sunil Arora of infamous 'Nira Radia' tapes was appointed as Chief Election Commissioner of India.

While Awaaz Telangana State committee called the verdict travesty of justice. "This verdict will blemish the image of India as a secular-democratic country governed by the Constitution. The CBI must immediately appeal against this judgment," said, Prof Mohammed Ansari, president of the organisation.