Hyderabad: Sex racket running in garb of spa centre busted in city

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police busted an illegal prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa centre on Friday. The Commissioner’s Task Force, West Team Zone along with the SR Nagar Police, raided a spa centre styled as NS Beauty Salon and Spa in SR Nagar and arrested six persons and rescued a female worker.

Police arrested Nathari Sudha (30), a sub-organiser and customers Sagiraju Dinesh Varma, Gudala Goutham, Nenavath Ravi Kumar, Chavan Surender, and Pinni Praveen Kumar.

According to police, on June 5 around 8.30 pm, the Task Force raided NS Beauty Salon and Spa at a flat no 302, Alrich Purandevi Apartment, near Gurudwara, Ameerpet, SR Nagar.

YVS Sudheendra DCP, Task Force said the sub-organiser provided sex workers to customers by taking them to the Spa. The main organisers Lingampally Shiva Nandini alias Anjali and Maddineni Sandeep used to procure the sex workers around the city by paying commission and they gave a commission of Rs 2,000 to 3,000 per day to the sex workers.

She further confessed that she was helped by Anjali and Sandeep in running the brothel house as co-organisers on a salary basis of Rs 25,000 per month. When customers contacted the main organisers Shiva Nandini or Sandeep, they used to direct them to their Spa center by giving her mobile number to them, and as per the instructions, she shared her location to customers and when the customer came to the spa, after collecting the money from them, she sent them to sex workers to fulfill their sexual desires, said the DCP.

Police registered a case against them U/s 143, 144(2) BNS and Sec 3, 4 & 5 of Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act, 1956.