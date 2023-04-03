Hyderabad: Sexagenarian falls into open manhole, suffers injuries

Hyderabad: With the negligence of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, a senior citizen fell into an uncovered manhole near Jama Masjid Chowki at Mahboob Chowk on Saturday night.

According to the locals, after the special prayers, a sexagenarian man on his way back home suddenly fell into an open and uncovered drain. However, the nearby shopkeepers rescued him. He suffered injuries on his legs, hands, head and chest.

Mohammed Ahmed, TDP, Greater Hyderabad Minority vice-president said that for the last several weeks, the road was dug up and manholes were kept uncovered in the stretch. Moreover, there were no caution sign boards erected in place.

"The dug-up road and open manholes have been much inconvenient to the people in the locality during Ramzan. Though several complaints were raised all fell in deaf ears. And, the commuters are the one who face difficulties who meet with incidents," he added.

Ahmed also raised a complaint on social media and said, "A senior citizen fell into an open drain due to ignorance of GHMC at Chowk masjid road," he tweeted while tagging Minister K T Rama Rao, City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and GHMC.