Hyderabad: Shabbir Ali extends financial aid to victim's kin

Hyderabad: Congress leader and former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Friday gave financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the family members of victim of Moinabad rape and murder case. Victim's sister Afreen Begum, brother Salman and other relatives met the Congress leader at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Friday.

Shabbir Ali, along with Hyderabad Congress Committee Minorities Department Chairman Sameer Waliullah and other Congress leaders, held a detailed discussion with the family members on the status of case and also their economic condition. Shabbir Ali also spoke to the Investigation Officer, ACP Ashok Chakravarthy, over phone and enquired about the status of investigation.

The ACP told Shabbir Ali that the investigation was going on and the forensic report was expected in the next two to three days. He said that the accused, Madhu Yadav, was already lodged in prison and it would be difficult for him to come out on bail as he has been arrested under PD Act. He assured Shabbir Ali that the police would complete the investigation in a fair manner without any delay.