Hyderabad: Shamshabad to get its first model market

Shamshabad: In accordance with the government's plan to promote model vegetable markets in all the municipalities of the state, Shamshabad will also be getting one in the coming months.



To accelerate the idea, officials concerned have identified a desolated old R&B building next to the existing vegetable market and after communicating the same, they even formally placed a report before the government and are actively pursuing the matter.

In order to check the feasibility of setting up a model vegetable market there, District Collector Amoy Kumar along with Shamshabad MunicipalCommissioner Mohd Sabir Ali and other officials has recently visited the place and took stock of the area.

Affirming the same, Kolan Sushma Mahender Reddy, Chairperson, Shamshabad Municipality said, "There is a proposal to promote 'Model Veg-and-Non-Veg Market' using 1.2 acres of open premises of Old R&B Building next to existing Vegetable Market at Shamshabad Crossroads.The model market would be developed with a project cost of approximately Rs2 crore having shades and partitions in the sprawling premises to facilitate the vegetable and meat vendors. The proposal has already reached the government through the channel of MRO, District Collect and Chief Secretary to government. If all things go well with the idea, the proposal will get a nod from the government next month."

"Presently we are waiting for the approval of the proposal sent to the government. Following the government's approval, the council will grant administrative sanctioning to the proposal and later send it to the Town Planning Wing for technical sanctioning," informedMohdSaber Ali.

Shamshabad Municipality, which shares the boundaries with Hyderabad city, was carved out in 2018 by merging six gram panchayats includingSaatAmrai, Kothwalguda, Gollapalli, Thondpally, Ootpally and Shamshabad.Since its inception just two years ago, itboasts of its own solid waste management system at Kotwalguda to deal with day-to-day trash collection from different colonies,besides several tree parks, Miyawaki Garden andnurseries.