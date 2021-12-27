Hyderabad: SHE Teams conducts awareness drive against harassment

Hyderabad: In order to create awareness among women and girls, the SHE Teams held a special awareness drive against women harassment at Golconda Fort on Sunday. During the campaign, they took up poster campaigns by distributing pamphlets and display cards on 'Awareness and Safety of Women' and the guidelines to women's safety. The aim was to create a sense of self confidence among the girls and women.

According to the SHE team officer, Hyderabad is one of the safest cities in the world. It is our responsibility to provide a healthy environment for women. The campaign was to provide safe trips in the public place to women in the city. The aim is to keep a track on eve teasers in public places by enlightening the services provided by the SHE teams.

The campaign is being run in tourist and public places so that girls and women get an idea of She teams that have been keeping a tight vigil in parks, bus stations, main junctions, theatres and other public places to nab eve teasers," officer added.