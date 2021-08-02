Hyderabad: Shilparamam organises Gograhanam-street drama

Madhapur: Shilparamam, Madhapur and Surabhi Kalakshetram jointly organised 'Gograhanam' (street drama) written by Tanikella Bharani and directed by Dr Ramesh Sindhe.

This play was performed at Amphi Theatre, Shilparamam on Sunday. Leading film actor and writer Tanikella Bharani was the chief guest.

"From then until today, the situation of women has been as if the earth is round. As an wife, a mother, a sister, an elder, an officer, no matter how many roles she plays, she remains a helpless person in the bondage of needs.

Especially in the patriarchal system, in a patriarchal society, women are being sacrificed to sacred violence and just slavery, restricting virtue to themselves.

Laws, justices, are ridiculed as weak, and in such a situation a woman cannot be freed from these shackles unless you reform yourself. So from this Gograhanam drama, we want to convey the message that you have to be a weapon of self-confidence, a source of self-confidence, challenging many unanswered questions from time immemorial," said an officer of Shilparamam.

Actors in the play were V Anuradha, Surabhi Deepti, V Veena, V Tanmayi, V Jahnavi, V Chiranjeevi, V Sai Shubhakar, M Sai, R Vamsi, A Sandeep and V Sairohit. The Telangana Language and Cultural Department also extended assistance.