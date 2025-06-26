Live
- Samsung Galaxy F05 with 4 GB RAM just at Rs 6,499 on Flipkart
- Rahul Gandhi’s demand for digital voter list legally untenable: Experts
- You have made history, says Telugu star Chiranjeevi to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla!!
- Kejriwal, Mann ‘weaponising agencies’ to arrest Majithia: BJP leader Chugh
- Wall Street rises as Trump eyes Powell’s replacement, fuels market sentiment
- LIC's biggest Pension Plan 2025: Earn monthly pension up to ₹44,000 monthly
- PMK founder Ramadoss to remain party president for life, rules out quest for power
- Trade Setup June 27: Nifty eyes 26,000; bullish momentum expected to continue
- Hyderabad Shock: Woman drives car on railway track under alcohol influence
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Nothing Phone 3, Vivo X Fold 5 & more launching in July
Hyderabad Shock: Woman drives car on railway track under alcohol influence
A woman drove 8 km on Hyderabad railway tracks under the influence of alcohol, causing major delays to passenger and goods trains. Police took her into custody.
In a bizarre incident on the outskirts of Hyderabad, train services were thrown into disarray after a woman drove her car along the railway tracks for nearly 8 kilometres while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
The incident occurred Thursday morning on the route from Shankarpalli to Hyderabad. According to police, the woman drove on the tracks before being intercepted and stopped by authorities. She reportedly resisted when officers approached her vehicle but was eventually taken into custody and sent for medical examination.
Police sources said the woman, a former software employee, will face legal action. Her PAN card and driving licence were recovered from the car, which sustained significant damage, particularly to its windows.
The disruption caused delays to at least two goods trains and two passenger trains, each held up for about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a separate railway disruption on June 20 in Maharashtra, an Overhead Equipment (OHE) failure near Palghar caused major delays on the Western Railway line. Seven suburban trains were cancelled, and several others were halted for hours, affecting hundreds of commuters.