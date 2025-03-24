Live
Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Flees Sexual Assault by Leaping from Moving MMTS Train
Highlights
A 23-year-old woman jumped from a moving MMTS train in Hyderabad to escape an attempted sexual assault. The incident occurred on the Tellapur to Medchal route, and the police are investigating.
A 23-year-old woman reportedly jumped out of a moving MMTS train to escape an attempted sexual assault on Saturday. She was traveling on the Tellapur to Medchal route from Secunderabad to her hostel in Medchal.
The woman told the police that two other women were in the ladies' coach but got off at Alwal. After they left, a man, around 25 years old, approached her and tried to assault her. Fearing for her safety, she jumped from the moving train.
Local residents saw her lying near the tracks and immediately contacted the police, who took her to the hospital. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.
