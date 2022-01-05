Hyderabad: Siberian crane found injured due to kite manja

Amberpet: A Siberian crane was found injured in the city at Mallikarjuna Nagar under Amberpet PS limits. The source and destination of the crane was not known to any person, but when the locals noticed the injured crane, they thought it to be a normal bird.

However, it was understood that it was a migratory bird. The locals immediately alerted the police and upon receiving information the cops rushed to the spot and alerted the Nehru Zoological Park management. In preliminary questioning it was known that the bird might have been injured due to a kite manja and fell on the ground.

The crane was handed over to the Zoo authorities and was given first-aid.