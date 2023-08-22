Hyderabad: Skeletons tumbling out of KLIP graft cupboard, says Javadekar

Hyderabad : Former Union minister and Telangana BJP election in-charge Prakash Javadekar said here on Monday that action against corruption in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) has already begun.

Addressing the media, he said the BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has backstabbed people of Telangana which was formed in the name of water, funds and jobs.

Alleging large-scale corruption in KLIP, he said the Centre had given speedy approval to it as per rules after considering it was intended to provide water to 18 lakh acres in the State. But massive corruption was committed in KLIP. With regard to funds the State is burdened with Rs 5 lakh crore debt, and appointments happened only in the KCR’s family.

“We will do justice in every aspect for the loss caused to people by the KCR government” Javadekar added.

Lashing out at the government, he said the Opposition parties questioning its failures are harassed by foisting illegal cases. “The BJP leaders are arrested if KCR goes on a visit. We will show what should be done against the anarchic rule of the government,” he said. Javadekar said several leaders from other parties were going to join the saffron party; it will be known who will join on August 27, he said.