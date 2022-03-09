Hyderabad: Sloka, school where women's work makes difference

Hyderabad: Sloka International School, where women's work makes the difference, on Tuesday celebrated the International Women's Day. Fathima Shabanam Z, principal, declared that the institution stands by the theme #Break the Bias. "A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination; a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive; a world where difference is valued and celebrated".

She stated that "together we can forge women's equality; collectively we can all #BreakTheBias." The school is a place where it makes a difference for women to balance their personal and professional life. It empowers women leadership in senior management and always supports and promotes girl education by giving equal opportunity. "Women teachers in our school enjoy their work; it is often because they feel valued and supported. The work is rewarding and meaningful, The management has ensured to give teachers support to educate their children free.