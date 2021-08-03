Hyderabad: Sloka's Toycathon-2021 brings parents, children for 'Vocal to Local'

Hyderabad: Scores of children, from stage V to Pre-International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGSCE), have come together to present their ideas in a Toycathon-2021.

School chairman Samgameswar Gupta said the Toycathon-2021 of Sloka International School, Manneguada, was organised as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to people for 'Vocal for Local'.

He said, "toys have been an integral part of a child's life. They help in building memories as well as various cognitive skills. With the change in lifestyle and flourish of western influence, many indigenous industries are gradually nearing extinction."

This calls for reintroducing children, and to create awareness among them, to promote the heritage of the culture of toys, played a key role in the lives of children for centuries, he added. Highlighting the importance of Toycathon, principal Shabnam Fatima said "The school abridged the Cambridge curriculum, embarked upon the idea of kindling the minds of children about the rich heritage, ethos and culture; in particular, about all age-old local folklore and heroes of the nation by introducing the programme of Toycathon."

She stressed that children should be told at the school level "how India has prospered in the past era with hand-made and hand-woven items of pottery and clay to play with." As part of the programme, she said that the participating children were asked how their toy was unique; also, a motive that sets it apart from others. To make children come with more relevant ideas, while sticking to the tradition, they were asked how relevant their toy to the concept and theme was; besides, how it would benefit others.

The children showcased their concepts, innovation and prosperous heritage of the country, with a hint of modern ideas. The Toycathon-2021 promoted the culture and history of the long-lost tales of the legacy that India carried with its handmade and hand-woven toys, where each bore its own little story and lore, from around the country.