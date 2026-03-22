Hyderabad soaks in Eid spirit as faithful flock to mosques

Hyderabad: Amidstgreat enthusiasm, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on Saturday, with fervour as Muslims in city and state joined congregational Eid prayers.

The atmosphere was filled with the religious zeal, aroma of delicious delicacies and food adding to the festive spirit.

The festival marks the end of Ramzan, the holy month in which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. According to the religious belief, it is said that Eid-ul-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal, an Islamic month. The day of the occasion varies according to the Islamic calendar based on the observation of new moon.

On the day of Eid, people wake up early in the morning and head towards the Eidgahs and mosque for congregational prayers. Right from the early hours of the day, thousands of devout dressed in all their fineries were seen thronging major Eidgahs and offer Eid namaz including Eidgah Mir Alam, where the largest gathering was witnessed with about 2 lakh people attended the prayers.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also offered prayers in Mir Alam Eidgah.

“EidMubarak to you all. May Allah accept our worship during Ramadan and grant us the blessing of witnessing the next. May we continue the good we practised in this holy month and remain steadfast in avoiding sin,” greeted MP.

Likewise, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, chief minister A Revanth Reddy, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao also wished Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr. Following the prayers, they warmly embraced one another, sharing heartfelt greetings of Eid Mubarak, which translates to ‘Have a blessed Eid’.

Likewise, Hockey ground at Masab Tank, Qutb Shahi Eidgah, Madannapet Eidgah, historic Mecca Masjid, Shahi Masjid, Eidgah Balamrai Secunderabad among other places in the city and state witnessed huge crowds. Khateeb Mecca Masjid, Maulana Hafiz Mufti Rizwan Qureshi led the Eid prayers. The Ulema (clerics) in their sermons highlighted the significance of Eid. “Eid-ul-Fitr sends the message of peace, brotherhood, humanity and love,” said Mohammed Minhaj, a septuagenarian at Mecca Masjid.

At Mir Alam Eidgah, Madannapet Eid Gah and Mecca Masjid senior police officials met the people after prayers and extended Eid greetings.

Following the prayers, family get-togethers and Eid milap parties wherein revellers indulged in traditional feasts and delicacies Sheerkhurma.

In homes, Muslims celebrated the spirit of togetherness with feasts and amidst much fanfare. “Eid brings with it a very satisfying feeling. After a month of fasting and prayers, it is the time when we get to celebrate with our family and close ones,” said Shahriyar Ahmed, a resident of Old city.

Moreover, the kids waiting for the festival for receiving Eidi (gifts) from their elders. “Kids expectantly wait for Eidevery year only for this. All through the day they make rounds of the relatives, and returning home with their hands full,” said Myra Fatima, a resident of Tolichowki.

The Telangana State Wakf Board and other government departments made elaborate arrangements at the places. City Police made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Eid prayers, including imposition of traffic restrictions.

A festive atmosphere was witnessed in the city as families were visiting their relatives and dear ones to meet and extend the Eidgreetings. A day before the festivities, families had thronged shopping malls and markets on Chand Raat for last-minute Eidshopping.