Hyderabad soaks in vibrant Yuletide spirit

Hyderabad: With just a day left for Christmas, the city has glowed vibrantly with festive spirit, with carol teams from various churches traversing the city and various churches decking out for grand celebrations.

Churches are preparing for Christmas Eve’s midnight mass with special activities. Some have planned to recreate scenes depicting Jesus’ birth prophecy through to His crucifixion. As part of the Jubilee 2025 celebrations, the Daughters of St Paul, in collaboration with Jesuit Father Dusi Ravi Shekhar, the Pauline Cooperators, and the Archdiocesan Jubilee Committee, presented a dance performance under the theme “Pilgrims of Hope.” This event took place at various churches, including St Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad, St Joseph’s Cathedral in Gunfoundry, St Theresa’s Church in Sanath Nagar, Holy Family Church in Trimulgherry, and the Infant Jesus Shrine in Emjala.

G Selvavice, secretary of the United Christmas Celebration Committee, said, “This year, we plan to celebrate Christmas with greater grandeur, even as carolling and gatherings remain limited. Churches have organised a variety of vibrant and colourful programs to mark the occasion.”

Members from St Antony’s Church, Mudfort, said, “Music and songs resonate with everyone, even those who may not sing. When Christ was born 2,000 years ago, the angels sang praises. This tradition has endured, and even today, carols spread festive joy and peace and uplift the Christmas spirit. This year, our church bagged three prizes in a carol competition in the city.”

“Music is a core aspect of worship and celebration as depicted in the Bible, and we try to highlight it through carols. For us, Christmas festivities are incomplete without carol singing, whether at home or also in churches.

This year in Wesley Church, Secunderabad, several carol groups from several churches participated in our church. As Medak Church is celebrating 100 years, so many fathers from several churches have taken part in grand celebrations,” said a member of Wesley Church, Secunderabad.

One of the members of St Joseph’s Cathedral, Gunfoundry, Abids, said, “Our church has organised back-to-back events, including Youth Christmas, Sunday School, and also planning a grand Christmas Eve midnight mass. As part of its elaborate decor, the church has installed a huge Christmas tree and a life-size nativity scene.”