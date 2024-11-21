Hyderabad: Software Engineer's Suicide in Madhapur and Teenager Killed in Santoshnagar

A software engineer took his own life by jumping from a building in Madhapur on Wednesday evening.

The individual, Vanga Naveen Reddy, 24, was employed at a private firm in Mindspace Madhapur.

He reportedly leaped from the 13th floor of his workplace.

The police arrived at the scene after being notified and are looking into the reasons behind the incident.

A case has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident in the old city, an 18-year-old man was allegedly killed by some individuals in Santoshnagar on Wednesday night.

The victim, Mohd Mohid, who lived in Santoshnagar, was stabbed near Dargah Burhan e Shah.

He was taken to a private hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

The police were informed and have begun their investigation.

Tension arose in the area for a short time as relatives of the victim gathered and called for police action against those responsible. More details are expected.