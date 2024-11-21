  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Software Engineer's Suicide in Madhapur and Teenager Killed in Santoshnagar

Hyderabad: Software Engineers Suicide in Madhapur and Teenager Killed in Santoshnagar
x
Highlights

A 24-year-old software engineer, Vanga Naveen Reddy, died by suicide in Madhapur, while 18-year-old Mohd Mohid was allegedly murdered in Santoshnagar.

A software engineer took his own life by jumping from a building in Madhapur on Wednesday evening.

The individual, Vanga Naveen Reddy, 24, was employed at a private firm in Mindspace Madhapur.

He reportedly leaped from the 13th floor of his workplace.

The police arrived at the scene after being notified and are looking into the reasons behind the incident.

A case has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident in the old city, an 18-year-old man was allegedly killed by some individuals in Santoshnagar on Wednesday night.

The victim, Mohd Mohid, who lived in Santoshnagar, was stabbed near Dargah Burhan e Shah.

He was taken to a private hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

The police were informed and have begun their investigation.

Tension arose in the area for a short time as relatives of the victim gathered and called for police action against those responsible. More details are expected.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick