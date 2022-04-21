Hyderabad: South Central Railway celebrates 67th Railway Week

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has scaled new heights of performance with enthusiastic and committed efforts of the team members during the financial year 2021-2022, stated Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge) at the 67th Railway Week celebrations on Wednesday.

He said the zone registered gross earnings of Rs 14,265 crore in the financial year 2021-22, a whopping 44 percent growth as compared to the previous year. The calibrated approach of the zone towards the resumption of train services has given rich dividends with the number of passengers again crossing 100 million and passenger earnings growing by 205 percent to Rs 2,975 crore.

The zone registered one of its highest freight loading of 117.8 million tonnes (MTs) and freight revenue of Rs 12,317 crore. It achieved best-ever parcel revenue of Rs 206 crore. The indigenously developed automatic train protection system, namely KAVACH, has been deployed for 859 km stretch. A record 344 km track has been added to the SCR rail network. Mission electrification got a major boost in 2021-22 with SCR achieving its best-ever performance by completing 770 rkm of electrification work.

The Manager's Over All Best Performance Shield was presented to AK Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad, and Upinder Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Nanded.

Also 35 other zonal-level efficiency shields to various divisions and workshops were given.

The Secunderabad division received shields for best utilisation of track machines, best track shield, best maintained art, best diesel/electric loco shed, survey and construction, grievance redress machinery, signal & telecom (jointly), mechanical (jointly) (personnel) (jointly), commercial, operations, civil engineering and medical. Also 171 individual awards and 12 group awards were presented to officers and staff

The Hyderabad division received an inter-divisional shield for cleanliness, best-maintained running room and best division for elimination of level crossing. Lallaguda workshop received a shield for best mechanical workshop and G&S, Mettuguda, received the best stores depot shield.