Hyderabad: South Central Railway holds exhibition on Make in India products

Secunderabad: For enhancing the vendor base of approved sources and to promote "Make In India" policy of Government of India, the South Central Railway (SCR) held an Exhibition on Friday. N S R Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division, inaugurated the exhibition at Hyderabad Bhavan.

Hyderabad Division on the directives of Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) has facilitated to display the items in the exhibition hall for appreciation, encouragement and development of prospective vendors.

All information including detail specification, end use of items, last purchase cost of Railways, price list, code numbers etc., were displayed with each item. The procedure to access details of products from RDSO website and other vendor approving agencies was also explained along with policy of approval of sources.

The vendors were encouraged to participate in tenders and were told to secure developmental orders for Railway specific items, said a senior officer.