Secunderabad: South Central Railway opens emergency medical room-cum-generic medicine outlet

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR), in co-ordination with the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), on Thursday opened an emergency medical room-cum-generic medicine outlet "Dava Dosth" at Secunderabad railway station (SRS) on platform 1 in general waiting hall. It will enhance the amenities and facilities to rail-users and cater to emergency medical needs of passengers.

Abhay Kumar Gupta, Secunderabad Divisional Manager, inaugurated the outlet in the presence of SCR and IRSDC officials. M/s.DavaDost Pharma Pvt. Ltd. has set up of the stall. A doctor will be available in regular shifts. Medicines will be available on discounted prices, said a press release issued by SCR.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta stated that the railways were always in the forefront in creating improved amenities and facilities to its users as per need and demand. He appreciated the IRSDC for coming up with novel initiative which will help passengers in the Station.

After the inauguration, he distributed Corona preventive kits to railway employees, including the house-keeping staff, and passengers.