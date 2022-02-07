Hyderabad: South Central Railway sees 27% hike in freight loading of all commodities

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway witnessed an increase in Freight loading of all commodities. In the current financial year up to January 2022 it saw a 27 percent increase in freight loading when compared to the previous financial year. With this, from April 2021 to January 2022, the zone recorded 96.36 million tonnes of total freight loading as compared to 75.92 million tonnes during the same period in the previous financial year.

As per the release the loading trends of various commodities in January 2022 appear as follows - 123 percent growth in loading of food grains (0.872 MT in January 2022 vs 0.391 MT in January 2021), 56 % growth in loading of container traffic (0.215 MT in January 2022 vs 0138 MT in 2021). The freight loading of 5 MTs coal, 0.47 MTs fertilisers and 3.32 MTs cement are also on higher side in January 2022, when compared with the same period in the previous year. All this has resulted in the total Freight Loading of the Zone increasing by 27 percent during April 2021-January 2022 by recording 96.36 MTs, compared to 75.92 MTs during the same period in the previous financial year.

Sanjeev Kishore, SCR General Manager expressed his happiness on the Zone registering best freight loading figures continuously in every month of this financial year. He also complimented the efforts put in by operating and commercial branches at both Zonal and Divisional level and instructed the officials to maintain the same momentum for the rest of the financial year to maximise the freight loading of the Zone.