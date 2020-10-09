Hyderabad: South Central Railway to run 8 more special trains

Hyderabad: In order to facilitate the passengers, SCR will run 8 more special trains between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad, Lingampalli-Kakinada Town-Lingampalli, Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Tirupati, Secunderabad-Shalimar-Secunderabad Train No. 02784 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Weekly Special Train would depart Secunderabad at 17.50 hrs on every Saturday with effect from October 17 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 06.50 hrs on the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 02783 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special train would depart Visakhapatnam at 18.55 hrs on every Sunday with effect from October 18 and arrive in Secunderabad at 07.40 hrs on the next day.

Train No. 02776 Lingampalli-Kakinada Town Tri-weekly special the train would depart Lingampalli at 19.55 hrs on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday with the effect from October, 26and arrive at Kakinada Town at 07.15 hrs on the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 02775 Kakinada Town-Lingampalli Tri-weekly special train would depart Kakinada Town at 20.10 hrs on every Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday with effect from October, 25 and arrive Lingampalli at 07.30 hrs on the next day.

Train No. 02774 Secunderabad-Shalimar Weekly Special Train would depart Secunderabad at 05.40 hrs on every Tuesday with effect from October 13 and arrive Shalimar at 09.05 hrs on the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 02773 Shalimar-Secunderabad weekly special train would depart Shalimar at 16.05 hrs on every Wednesday with effect from 14th October, 2020 and arrive Secunderabad at 18.30 hrs on the next day.

En route, these special trains will stop at Warangal, Rayanapadu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Rd, Berhampur, Khurda Rd, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Kharagpur and Santragachi Renigunta, Srikalahasti, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, New Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalle and Duvvada station in both the directions. These special trains would consist of AC First Class, II Tier AC, III Tier AC Coaches.