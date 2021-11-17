Hyderabad: South Central Railway to run six special trains

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run six special trains between Narsapur-Secunderabad and Hyderabad-Gorakhpur to clear extra rush of passengers during the festival season.

These trains will consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches. A press release said on Tuesday that train No. 07455 will depart from Narsapur at 6 pm on November 21 and 28 and arrive at Secunderabad at 4:10 the next day. In return direction, train No. 07456 will leave Secunderabad at 10.55 pm on November 22 and 29 and reach Vijayawada at 5:50 am, the next day.

The train no. 02575 will depart from Hyderabad at 9:05 pm on November 19 and arrive at Gorakhpur at 6:30 am the next day. In return direction, train No. 02576 will leave Gorakhpur at 8:30 am on November 21 and reach Hyderabad at 3:20 pm the next day.