Hyderabad: Speeding RTC bus rams into vehicles, major loss averted

Rangareddy: A major accident involving an RTC bus took place near Shadan College under the Bandlaguda Jagir Corporation on Thursday. The bus collided with vehicles parked along the side of the road, causing significant damage and endangering lives. Fortunately, three journalists at the spot miraculously survived the incident.

According to the sources, eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing moments when motorists, upon seeing the approaching RTC bus, quickly maneuvered their vehicles to the side of the road, narrowly escaping the potential disaster. The swift actions of these alert drivers played a crucial role in saving lives and preventing further casualties.

The sudden panic among the motorists was palpable as they scrambled to avoid the oncoming bus. Two cars and two motorcycles were damaged due to the impact of the collision.

Preliminary investigations by the authorities indicate that excessive speed was a contributing factor to the accident.