Hyderabad: Spells of rain likely in city

Begumpet: The IMD has forecast on September 8, followed by generally cloudy sky with light/moderate during the next three days, according to the IMD bulletin. It said on Tuesday that there will be rain on September 12 and 13. The day temperatures from September 8 to 13 will be 27, 28, 29, 29, 30 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively. The day temperature during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 26 deg C. the temperatures seem to be rising in the absence of rain, although the sky continues to be cloudy.

Meanwhile, in a warning to Telangana, the bulletin said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places from September 8 to 11. It warned of heavy to very heavy rain occurring at isolated places five districts. Heavy rain is also likely to lash Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Medak district along with seven other districts on September 8.

As the Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana, with Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Vikarabad districts receiving rain. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Bejjanki (Siddipet) 8, Nanganur (Siddipet) 7, Papannapet (Medak) 6, Kondapak (Siddipet) 5,Jagadevpur (Siddipet) , Kowdipalle (Medak), Dubbak, Doultabad, Mirdoddi (all Siddipet) 5 each, Jogipet (Sangareddy), Medak, Gajwel, Chegunta, Wargal (Siddipet), Regode (Medak), Dindigul, Tekmal (Medak) 4 each. There was 3 cm rain each in Alladurg (Medak), Shamirpet, Sangareddy, Kondapur, Medchal, Marpalle ( Vikarabad), Narayankhed, Hathanoora (both Sangareddy), Narsapur, Naykal (Sangareddy), Ramayampet, Sangareddy, while Raikode, Mominpet,Munipalli, Sadasivpet, Hakimpet, Peddemul, Serilingampally and Nawabpet recorded 2 cm each.

There was one cm rain each in Kohir, Chevella, Tandur, Golkonda, Hyderabad, Manchal (dist Rangareddy), Ibrahimpatnam, Vikarabad, Saroornagar, Kondurg, Uppal, Yacharam, Shadnagar.