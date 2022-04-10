Hyderabad: Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra today

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the grand Sri Ramanavami Shobha Yatra to be taken out by the Bhagyanagar Sri Ram Navami Utsav Samithi on the occasion of Rama Navami from 10 am to 8 pm in the city on Sunday.

The Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navmi Utsav Samithi has been conducting Sri Ram Navmi Shobha Yatra every year and this year the Shobha Yatra would start from the historical Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Seetarambagh. The chief guests for the Shobha Yatra would be Acharya Sunil Sashtry from Ramanuja Sampraday and Bhaskar Yogi and other important Hindu leaders from various Hindu organisations.

The Shobha Yatra is being taken up after a gap of two years. The Shobha Yatra was cancelled twice because of the Covid pandemic. The Shobha Yatra will be starting from Seetarambagh temple at 1 pm and would be passing through Dhoolpet, Puranapool, Jumerat Bazar, Chudibazar, Begum Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazar, Gowliguda, Koti and will culminated at Hanuman Vyayamshala by 7 pm. A 'Dharm Sabha' (public gathering) in Hanuman Vyayamshala at 7 pm would be addressed by the chief guests.

The police have also taken steps to ensure peaceful passage of the Shobha Yatra by deploying heavy police force.

The police personnel were seen taking up security checks at the Shobha Yatra route on Saturday.