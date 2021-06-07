Hyderabad: Srinivas Goud recalls Suddala Hanmanthu services

Hyderabad: Excise, sports minister V Srinivas Goud today honoured late Suddala Hanmanthu late writer and poet on his Jayanthi.

At a program at his residence here with noted film writer and son of Hanmanthu, Suddala Ashok Teja, the Minister offered floral tributes. He garlanded the photograph of the late poet and honoured.

Speaking on the occasion he said that Chief Minister K Chandraekhar Rao is for giving due respect to the literary persons, poets, writers and others who served the state.

Our government led by KCR is holding Jayanthi and vardhsnthi prograns of such big persons who laid down their lives for the poor he claimed.

Srimivas Goud spoke about Suddala Hanmanthu and his services for cause of downtrodden, poor and deprived communities. Suddala Hanmanthu fought for justice and against Nizam rule through his works.

He said that Telangana Government is committed to give due respect to state writers, poets, historians and others who served their lifetime. We are supposed to inform present and future generations about such persons he said.