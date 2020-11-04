Hyderabad: St Peter's, a hub of brimming educational activities

Hyderabad: Established in 2007, St Peter's Engineering College carved out a niche for itself in becoming a premier technical institute catering to the educational needs of students, a majority of whom are from Telangana and from the neighbouring States.

Being a hub of brimming academic activities, St Peter's has been recognised as a leader in the field of engineering education and research.

Outstanding faculty reputed for its research contributions drive the research and academic programmes at the college. Achievements of the distinguished alumni of the St Peter's have proved their mettle in the industry, academics, research, business, government and social domains. The institute continues to work closely with the alumni to enhance its activities through interactions in academic and research programmes.

St Peter's offers All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved Bachelor degree courses B Tech in Electrical & Electronics Engineering (EEE), Civil Engineering (CE), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Mechanical Engineering (ME) besides post-graduate courses in a few branches.

St Peter's is an autonomous institution from the academic year 2020-21 for a period of 10 years. St Peters from the past seven years has a consistent track of 80 per cent genuine placements. A 50-plus companies visit the college for campus recruitment with Rs 10 lakh highest salary package offered to the students.

The college aspires to motivate and guide students not only to explore career paths in the core-IT, core-engineering, IT sectors but also in government and semi-government sectors of the economy within the state, country and abroad. The college has been well equipped to take care of the post covid situation and to cater to the students needs.

