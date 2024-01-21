Hyderabad: Stage set for live telecast of Ram Lalla Prana Pratishsta

Hyderabad: BJP MP and party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman welcomed people of the city to witness the live telecast of Prana Pratista of Ram Lalla from Ayodhya at Nizam College Grounds on January 22.

Addressing media after the groundbreaking ceremony at Nizam College Grounds here on Saturday, he said a mega screen has been put up at the college ground for the live screening of the sacred event of the Prana Pratishsta of Ram Lalla.

The programme will begin at 10 am and continue till 2 pm. The Prana Pratishsta and the rituals and, Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in the programme at Ayodhya will be screened for the people. Also, there will be Bhakti Pravachanam and the recital of Hanuman Chalisa and distribution of prasadm will be organised on the occasion.

State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundrarajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will participate in the programme, he added.

Dr Laxman said people across the world, particularly Hindus, are looking forward to the historic occasion.

The grand Ram temple and Prana Pratishsta are the occasions to be etched with golden letters in history.

However, Congress and its allies in the opposition have been making it an issue of vote bank politics. They are showing their anger at Modi on the Ram Mandir and boycotting the Prana Pratishta.

Dr Laxman said that Modi has said that he was taking part in the historic event on behalf of 140 crore people in the country. Terming Congress’s stand amounting to hurting the feelings of the Hindus, he said, It has been the state of the Congress since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru who opposed the construction of the Somnath temple in 1951,” he criticised.