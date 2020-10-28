Hyderabad: Startup helps GHMC in keeping city clean

Hyderabad: While the rest of the world is fighting Covid-19, the recent heavy rains which left the city with mud and tonnes of wastage. The sanitation workers of Ixora FM, in collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), are doing what they have always done – keeping Hyderabad neat and clean.

P Lavinya, a resident of Puranapul, has been with Ixora FM Group, a city-based start-up for nearly two years. A sanitation field assistant, she said: "I clean the entire stretch from Laad Bazar till Charminar monument. My job is to remove thrash piled up in and around the structure. Then I start sweeping dirt and wash the tiles, which were laid around the monument, as part of the Charminar Pedestrian Project (CPP)." "We work in three shifts A, B and C, to ensure cleanliness of Charminar, Makkah Masjid, Chowmohalla Palace, Salar Jung Museum, Laad Bazar, Nayapul and other areas in the Old City. To protect ourselves we wear gloves, dress, shoes and face shields provided by the Ixora FM," shared another sanitation worker, Shiva.

"Company heads and supervisors gave us gloves, face masks, face shields and also PPE kits to protect against possible exposure." observed another worker. She said that since the lockdown was lifted, she noticed that people throw more garbage at Charminar. People are throwing away plastic items instead of segregating their garbage.

Along with GHMC teams, the sanitation workers of Ixora FM are conducting awareness campaigns on clean and green Hyderabad. Speaking about the cleaning, Rakesh, supervisor at Ixora FM, said they use high-end sweepers such as scrubbers, single desk machines. High quality chemicals are also used to ensure that the dirt formed in the floor gets completely clean. The idea is to offer employment to youth in a variety of cleanliness drives taken up at multiple places of the city. "We don't see their educational background. We train them to perform better work. We slowly develop a plan so that one can become a supervisor," stated Krishna Chaitanya, a director of Ixora FM.











