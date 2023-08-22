Live
Just In
Hyderabad: State adds 4.76 lakh young voters
Highlights
Total voters now stand at 3.06 cr
Hyderabad : The State has now added 4,76,597 young voters (in the age group of 18-19) who will be exercising their franchise in the upcoming elections. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj informed that the draft roll for 2nd Special Summary Revision (SSR) was published in all 119 Assembly constituencies on Monday. As per the draft roll, the total number of voters in TS stood at 3,06,42,333 wherein 1,53,73,066 are male voters, 1,52,51,797 are female voters and 2,133 voters belong to third gender. Earlier in the final roll published on January 5, it had 2,99,77,659 voters. About 8,31,520 additions were made to this while 1,82,183 were deleted as a point of continuous updating of roll.
