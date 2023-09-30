Hyderabad: State gears up for Election Commission team visit

Hyderabad : In preparation for the forthcoming visit of officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to the State, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari convened a meeting with senior officers to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place. During the visit, which is scheduled for October 3, the members will engage in various meetings and discussions over the course of their three-day stay.

During the meeting held here on Friday, Kumari underscored the importance of demonstrating the readiness of the State government to conduct elections. She instructed officials to provide comprehensive information on poll-related matters consistently.

“Details concerning the assured minimum facilities available at polling stations should be provided,” she said. This includes accessibility for disabled individuals, for which officials from the disabled welfare department were instructed to procure wheelchairs to be placed at polling stations in consultation with district collectors.

“Any vacancies for Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) should be promptly filled to ensure the smooth functioning of the election process,” she added.

“In addition, information on integrated border check posts should be made available to the EC officials, likely as part of election logistics and security preparations.”

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including CEO Vikas Raj, Special CS Energy Sunil Sharma, Special CS Finance Ramakrishna Rao, Prl Secretary Home Jitender, Prl Secretary Revenue Navin Mittal, Prl. Secretary PR&RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary GAD Seshadri, Secretary Education V Karuna, Spl Secretary Women and Child Welfare Bharathi Holikeri, CIPR Ashok Reddy, and other relevant officials.