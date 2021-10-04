Hyderabad: State government to promote electro homeopathy

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana will work to promote an alternative system of medicine, including Electro Homeopathy, that can treat patients in a cost-effective manner", said Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

Addressing the national conference on Electro Homeopathy organised by Jowhar Medical College of Electro Homeopathy, he said "the government wants to control and tackle extravagant treatment costs. We want to provide cheap and best treatment for people of Telangana. Electro Homeopathy can prove to be an effective system of medicine in this process once the Health department studies its feasibility and presents a report."

He said, "doctors and teachers are the most respected professionals, but extravagant treatment costs in modern medicine are tarnishing the dignity of medical professionals."

"The government wants to control this cost and make healthcare affordable in the State and invited a delegation of electro homeopathy to initiate talks with the department to discuss the prospects of electro homeopathy."

The conference expressed optimism for the bright future of electro homeopathy as an alternative system of medicine in the country. Founder of the college Dr M S Hussain said, "heeding to the direction by the Union Health Ministry to recognise electro homeopathy, the Rajasthan government has become the first State to recognise it. We are hopeful the Telangana government will recognise it too."

Nearly 200 delegates, including advocates, practitioners and specialists from electro homeopathy, gathered from different States to exchange best practices. Dr Hussain said the conference aims to create awareness on electro homeopathy.

"The Supreme Court had directed all State governments that the practice of electro homeopathy cannot be stopped. It has accepted electro homeopathy as a recognised system of medicine", he stated.

114 natural non- poisonous plants used in medicine

The treatment involves medicine produced from up to 114 natural non- poisonous plants. The medical prowess is commendable, as it has the potential to cure many diseases including diabetics, cardiovascular problems, and even cancer. "Patients suffering with cancer and multiple tumours have been treated with a special medicine named 'Cancuroso', a series of nearly 17 medicines." Electro homeopathy medicines are also free from alcohol and other prohibited compositions, he added.