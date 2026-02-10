Hyderabad Steel Bridges: How Punjagutta and Shaikpet Flyovers Are Reducing Traffic

Hyderabad has been building more Hyderabad steel bridges to reduce traffic and improve travel across the city. These bridges are faster to build, need very little land, and are suitable for the city’s seismic zone. Over the last ten years, steel bridge construction has become an important part of Hyderabad infrastructure development and urban development Telangana.

One of GHMC's first big projects was the Punjagutta flyover. It was opened in 2020. This flyover helped in reducing traffic in nearby areas. A few years later, there was another steel bridge built at Punjagutta. It made traveling easier between Nagarjuna Circle and KBR Park. This also improved daily commuting.

The Indira Park–VST steel bridge improved traffic movement around busy areas like RTC X Roads and VST. The Shaikpet bridge project, connecting Shaikpet and Jubilee Hills, reduced travel distance and helped commuters save time. Such city flyovers Hyderabad play a big role in improving road flow.

More bridges are coming up, including the Malakpet–Santosh Nagar bridge, which aims to create a signal-free road. Some projects are delayed due to land issues. The Metro Rail steel bridge near Secunderabad also supports metro city infrastructure.

Overall, these bridges show steady Telangana development projects, improve road connectivity Hyderabad, and highlight positive infrastructure news Hyderabad.