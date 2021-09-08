Hyderabad: Stink haunts commuters at Nagole Metro Station

Hyderabad: Thanks to 'Look East' policy announced by the State government to spread Hyderabad in the eastern direction, the Uppal crossroad area is slowly emerging as a pivotal point now. The presence of two Metro stations - Uppal and Nagole, the headquarters of L&T Hyderabad Metro and a host of commercial establishments goes on to showcase its growth potential as Hyderabad's future business hub.

But sadly, things don't appear to be so rosy as the Nagole Garbage Transfer Station, located just a few metres away from the Metro station, is raising a stink, undermining the prime locality's future prospects. Passengers, who use the Metro station, are also in a bind.

"Every day, hundreds of garbage-loaded vehicles throng roads leading to the garbage centre, which is near the staircase of the Metro station. As a result, garbage is everywhere. We are living in hell as foul smell haunts us round the clock. Customers are also shunning our shop, saying there is an unbearable stink. What to do?" Sanjay, a trader, who sells marble products in a nearby shop, lamented. He is not the lone sufferer.

Sai, who runs a dealership adjacent to the sprawling garbage centre, said the garbage station turned out to be bane for his business as well. "Auto trolley drivers bring garbage from far away areas and dump it in open places around the dump yard. They don't even care if we plead with them not to dump in open places and on roads. We are sandwiched between the big garbage dump on one side and the Musi river on the other."

According to local traders, many commercial establishments and shops shut operations in the locality due to this problem. Metro passengers say using Nagole Metro station leaves a bitter taste thanks to the garbage dump.

"Nauseating smell engulfs us whenever we use the Metro station. It's better not to use it," said Ramana Rao, a regular Metro user.

According to a person handling operation at the garbage station, more than 400 vehicles bring garbage from various colonies in Saroornagar and other localities and dump it at the transfer station from where it is transported in large trucks to the main dump yard at Jawaharnagar.

Interestingly, the GHMC recently built a new garbage transfer station with advanced equipment in Uppal. It was widely expected that all garbage transfer operations will be shifted from here to the new location and a park will be developed in the land after the relocation. But that did not happen, as only garbage coming from just two circles was shifted to the location.

"The GHMC should shift all garbage operations from here and develop this place into a park because it is close to the Nagole Metro station and near the LB Nagar-Uppal Crossroad. Developing a park is also essential to protect the prime land," a resident said.
















