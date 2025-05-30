  • Menu
Hyderabad: Strong Response to Fancy Number Auction at Kukatpally RTA Office

Highlights

Kukatpally RTA office held a fancy car number auction, collecting ₹34.17 lakh.

The auction for luxury car registration numbers, held at the Kukatpally RTA office on Thursday, received an overwhelming response.

A total of 15 numbers were auctioned, generating a revenue of ₹34.17 lakh.

Remarkably, just three numbers alone accounted for ₹28.88 lakh of the total revenue.

The number TG 08 AC 0006 was purchased by Ladia Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. for a record price of ₹20.07 lakh.

The number TG 08 Q 9999 was bought by Ratnadeep Retail Pvt. Ltd. for ₹6.80 lakh.

An Educational Trust also secured the number TG 08 AC 0001 for ₹2.01 lakh.


