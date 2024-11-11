Hyderabad Struggles with Waste Management, Road Deterioration, and Public Space Neglect

Hyderabad is facing serious urban problems that are frustrating its residents and showing how the city's infrastructure is declining.

In Ferozguda, there is a growing issue with Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste being dumped on the streets. Despite ongoing building work, city officials have not put a good waste management system in place to fix this issue.

Sanjeevaiah Park, once a favorite spot for relaxation, is now neglected and poorly maintained. The lack of care and facilities has made it uninviting, which reflects the general decline in public parks around the city.

In Gudimalkapur, a busy area for both homes and businesses, sanitation has become a big worry. Trash is often seen on the streets, and there is no action from officials to deal with this problem. It is creating a serious health risk for the community.

Misrigunj Road has become dangerous because of its bad condition. Potholes make it hard for drivers and pedestrians to travel through it. This is becoming a task at night when it becomes hard to see. Residents are asking for immediate repairs to prevent accidents.

The road connecting Rampalli and Reqelford International School is also in terrible shape, with rocks sticking out that damage vehicles and create unsafe conditions. Parents and locals are pushing for this road to be paved properly.

In GHMC colonies, people are wasting water by using it to wash driveways and cars, especially during festivals. This practice worsens water shortages and harms the roads, but little action has been taken to stop it.

In neighborhoods like Yapral, ECIL, and Saket, residents have reported issues with GHMC garbage collectors who have taken over waste collection services and are asking for bribes. This has created tension because alternative waste management services are being blocked, leaving garbage unresolved for weeks.

These ongoing issues show that Hyderabad needs better management and improvements in its infrastructure urgently.