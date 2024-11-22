Live
- Sensex surges 855 pts despite geo-political tensions, PSU bank stocks shine
- ED likely to question some Dubai-based Indians in Bengal ration scam case
- Minor quake hits Manipur's Bishnupur district
- BJP's Bihar leaders huddle at Union Minister Giriraj Singh's Delhi residence
- 10 Maoists gunned down in encounter with security forces in Sukma
- K’taka parties keenly await bypoll results, spotlight on high-profile Channapatna
- Hyderabad Student Aryan Reddy Dies in Tragic Gun Misfire Accident on His Birthday in Atlanta
- Iraqi PM, Putin discuss regional situation, energy cooperation over phone
- Pushpa 2 Shooting Still Pending? Will It Release on Time?
- Can air pollution affect weight gain and hormonal health?
Just In
Hyderabad Student Aryan Reddy Dies in Tragic Gun Misfire Accident on His Birthday in Atlanta
Hyderabad student Aryan Reddy, 23, tragically lost his life in an accidental gun discharge during his birthday celebrations in Atlanta.
A tragic incident occurred on November 13 in Atlanta, Georgia, where 23-year-old Aryan Reddy from Hyderabad lost his life in a gun misfiring accident during his birthday celebrations. Aryan, a second-year MS student at Kansas State University, was celebrating with friends when the accident took place.
According to reports, Aryan had taken out his newly purchased hunting gun to clean it on the day of his birthday.
While handling the gun, it accidentally discharged, and the bullet struck him in the chest, causing fatal injuries.
His friends, hearing the gunshot, rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood.
They quickly took him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival.
Aryan's family, originally from Bhuvanagiri, now resides in Dharmapuri Colony, Uppal.
His body is expected to return to Hyderabad on Friday for final rites.