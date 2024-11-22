Hyderabad Student Aryan Reddy Dies in Tragic Gun Misfire Accident on His Birthday in Atlanta

A tragic incident occurred on November 13 in Atlanta, Georgia, where 23-year-old Aryan Reddy from Hyderabad lost his life in a gun misfiring accident during his birthday celebrations. Aryan, a second-year MS student at Kansas State University, was celebrating with friends when the accident took place.

According to reports, Aryan had taken out his newly purchased hunting gun to clean it on the day of his birthday.

While handling the gun, it accidentally discharged, and the bullet struck him in the chest, causing fatal injuries.

His friends, hearing the gunshot, rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood.

They quickly took him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

Aryan's family, originally from Bhuvanagiri, now resides in Dharmapuri Colony, Uppal.

His body is expected to return to Hyderabad on Friday for final rites.