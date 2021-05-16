Hyderabad student bags job at Microsoft in USA with whooping salary of Rs. 2 crore 

Hyderabad: It is well known that Indian students excel in America with their talent. The top companies hiring Indian students with huge salaries. In this backdrop, Narkuti Deepthi, a student from Hyderabad, got a job as a software engineer at the Microsoft headquarters in Seattle, USA. Deepti, was selected for the job with a salary of Rs. 2 crore annually. Deepti completed MS (Computers) at the University of Florida on the 2nd of this month. But before that she got a job in a campus interview. During the campus interviews, Deepti received job offers from Microsoft, Goldman Sachs and Amazon.

Deepthi, however, turned to a job at Microsoft. Meanwhile, Microsoft company representatives selected Deepti in the Software Development Engineer (SDE) Grade-2 category. Deepthi will take over the job at Microsoft headquarters on the 17th of this month. Deepti's father Dr Venkanna (forensic expert) is leading the close teams in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

And when it comes to Deepthi, after completing B.Tech, she worked as a software engineer at JP Morgan and resigned from the job three years later and went to America to do MS. She completed his MS there and got a job with a huge salary in a campus interview. Deepthi received the highest annual salary out of 300 selected at the University of Florida.