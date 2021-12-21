Hyderabad: Students demand TSBIE to qualify all

Hyderabad: Once again, tension prevailed at the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) when around 500 intermediate students of first year along with the members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest outside the TSBIE premises on Monday demanding the Board to qualify all those who had taken the exam. It can be recalled that around 51 per cent of students failed to secure passing marks.

As the student activists called for a bandh of all junior colleges for two days on December 20 and 21, on the first day of the bandh, the students staged a protest and vowed to continue until justice was delivered to them. They held the government responsible for the suicides of three students who allegedly took the extreme step after securing very low marks. However, the protesters were detained by the Nampally police later. Balmoor Venkat, State President, NSUI said, "This is the second time we are protesting after the results were declared on December 17.

As the classes for the first-year inter students were not held properly due to Covid and its lockdowns, the earlier intermediate board had taken the decision of promoting the students to the second year. But suddenly in September, they decided to conduct the exam which led to the failure of students. We demand that all students who have appeared for the exam should be passed and also immediate removal of officers responsible for the inappropriate exam results besides compensating the bereaved families of those three students who committed suicides after the results were announced."

"We will fight till we are served justice. Earlier, they promoted us to the second year, but later, announced that they will conduct the exam and this has created confusion. I failed to clear my Biology paper as I could not grasp anything through the online classes. Till date, no higher official of the Board had made any statement," said Mohan, an intermediate student.