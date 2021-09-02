Hyderabad: Students in government schools huddle up for lunch

Hyderabad: A few hours after explaining the importance of wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing by teachers, elementary students in various government schools in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday were found mingling with one another during the lunch break. Students were not screened while entering classes; no sanitiser was available with them.



The students were found without masks in classrooms. In classrooms they followed social distancing norm, but during lunch they failed to stay apart. No teachers were found monitoring the distancing norm during the lunch hour.

When teachers were asked why students were not using masks, they replied that new students did not sport them, but old pupils had masked up. The newly joined students were told to come with masks from now on.

The Headmistress of Hydernagar Urdu Medium Primary School stated that "we had gone to students a week before reopening and created awareness among students and parents about Covid protocols. We explained to them to send children to schools with masks and sanitisers. That helped. Old students were sent with masks, while new pupils were asked to carry masks from tomorrow."

Since the attendance was low, teachers could manage their students. It may be difficult to handle once the attendance increases. The school management suggested to students to intimate teachers if they feel symptoms like cold, cough or fever. The teachers were instructed by the District Education Officers (DEO) to send children home if they have any symptoms.