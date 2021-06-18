Hyderabad: Students, parents unhappy with evaluation criteria released by CBSE for class 12

Hyderabad: While the CBSE has informed theSupreme Court that the Class XII results, to be announced on July 31, will be decided on the basis of performance in Class X (30 per cent weightage), Class XI (30 per cent weightage) and Class XII (40 per cent weightage) and for class X & XI, marks in best of 3 from 5 papers in term exams will be considered, principals of many schools felt that virtual assessment would have been better alternative.

Talking to The Hans India, Sujatha Naidu, Vice-principal, Delhi World School, Chintal, said that the online assessment might not give 100 per cent, as they attend from home, there are chances of manipulation. But, it could be considered to grade the students. This system could hamper their future career, she opined.

Students in class X follow what their teachers ask them to, but they are capable of thinking on their own in higher classes. If a child has scored 80 per cent in class X, the child having acquired more skills can score around 95 per cent in class 12. Hence the proposed system could hamper career prospects of such students, said Sujatha.

Said Prodipta Chakraborty of Oakridge International School, Bachupally: A student who wants to appear for professional courses, like IIT, for competitive exams, like NEET, would have attained good skills over the span of two years. But in the proposed system only the theory portion marks would be calculated using Class 10 and 11 score."

Students and parents have pointed out that several students did not perform well in their class 11 final exams. Considering those marks would be unfair on CBSE's part. On the other hand, many hailed the decision saying that, keeping in view the pandemic, the proposed system was fair enough.

Some said there was no reason to worry about the CBSE proposal, as it has said that those students who are dissatisfied with their marks can sit for physical examination once the situation was conducive to conduct the exams.