Hyderabad: Students told to fight social inequalities. Savitribai Phule Remembered

Osmania University: OU Assistant Professor Gummadi Anuradha called upon students community to fight against inequalities and sexual discrimination in the society.

Addressing a symposium organised by the OU PDSU committee in AMS College to mark the jayanthi of social reformer Savitribai Phule, she recalled Savitri's efforts to fight for equality of women in education, despite being humiliated by the dominant castes. Like Savitri, she said, students should resist social evils and problems of caste, community and sexual discrimination.

PDSU state vice-president Nageswar Rao, joint secretary Mahesh, president of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts Anil, general secretary Gaddam Shyam, OU unit president Sumant and secretary Jyoti also spoke on the occasion.

Those present included OU leaders Sindhu, Suvarna, Suchitra, Chandrika, Divya and Ramya.