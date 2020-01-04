Hyderabad: Sub-quota for BC women demanded to be included in Women's Bill

Vidyanagar: Various associations held a meeting here at BC Bhavan on Friday commemorating 189th birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule and demanded the union government to include sub-quota for BC women in the women's reservation bill to be tabled in Parliament. BC leaders led by R Krishnaiah garlanded the portrait of Savitri Bhai and paid tributes.

Speaking to media, president of BC welfare association R Krishnaiah said that women's reservation bill would be meaningless if sub-quota for BC women is not included in the bill based on their population. He questioned leaders who were fighting for women's rights for being silent on atrocities and injustice meted out against BC women.

He demanded 50 per cent reservation to BCs in education and employment, apart from sub-quota to BC women. Lauding the contributions made by Savitribai for the education of women from downtrodden sections, he said that British were forced to bring mass education system because of the efforts made by the Phule couple.

It was only then schools for women and people from downtrodden sections, he said. BC leaders Renuka, Vijayalakshmi, Krishna Yadav, Allampalli Ramkoti, Jillapalli Anji, Pagilla Satish, Mahender Goud, Bhaskar and others attended the meeting.