Hyderabad: Subdued Durga puja festivities this year

- Subrata Ganguly, general secretary of BSS

Hyderabad: The Bengalis in the city are known for their zest and pandal hopping during durga puja but this year all the Bangali Samithis have decided to keep the puja simple and have gone virtual.



As per central government guidelines, some Durga Puja committees have decided to allow only 20 devotes at a time. Every year the idols of the goddess were brought from Kumartuli, (one of the most prominent potters in North Kolkata) but this year idols are prepared at Hyderabad.

"As every year people wait for Secunderabad, Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha Durga puja at Keyes High school because of their decorations, huge idol and various food stalls. This year the venue has been shifted to Mehboob College, Patny due to the rise of covid cases. Also, the deity is only 4 feet as opposed to 12 feet.

Even anjali will be online, this year devotes can offer prayers from their mobile or laptop. Even our cultural program will be conducted on line from our YouTube channel. No stalls would be installed," said Subrata Ganguly, general secretary of BSS.

"Hyderabad Charkaman Bengali Samiti, has planned to do Kalasham Puja rather than installing goddess in our pandal and only members are allowed," said Manish Neogi, executive member of HCBS, Ghansi Bazaar.

"For past 10 years thousands of devotees thronged Utsab Cultural Association, Madhapur pandal. Keeping in mind the current situation, we have planned to organize online Durga Puja this year. From 21 to 26 October, all rituals and puja would be telecast in our YouTube channel ustab cultural club. Devotes can hear the melodious sounds of daakis(drum) and offer prayers to the goddess through their cell phones," said Indranil, executive member of Utsab Cultural Association.

The Cyberabad Bangali Association, Miyapur would host an online Durga Puja from October 21st to 26th through YouTube channel. All the rituals will be followed as per the tradition and similar to every year. Every individual will be able to offer pushpanjali and dedicate puja to Goddess Durga from the comfort zone.

Idol is based on a traditional ek chala design as was used in Bengali households to worship Ma Durga and is designed by Hyderabad based artisan Jagabandu Pal. All the 5 days will be accompanied by various cultural and competitive events which will allow an interactive and engaging participation unleashing the hidden creativity, ensuring each day offers the same joy as any other year without risking one's health," said Rajdeep, member of CBA

"This year Hyderabad Bangalee Samiti will witness little change from our every year celebration. This is our 79th year of Durga Puja celebration. Following central government guidelines we are going to stream our Puja on our YouTube channel.

This year the puja will be organized at our club premises instead of Pingali Venkatrama Reddy Hall and only our members are allowed. We will have slots for our members to come and offer Anjali. Only on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami they will be allowed to visit the place. Every year we get our idol from Kumortuli but this year idol is been made at Dhoolpet and it is of 3 feet," said Dilip Bhattacherjee, executive member of HBS.