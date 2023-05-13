Hyderabad: Summer special trains between Kacheguda, Kakinada Town

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during the summer, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kacheguda and Kakinada Town.

Train no- 07417 will depart from Kacheguda at 8.45 pm on May 13 and arrive Kakinada Town at 8.40 am,train no-07418 will depart from Kakinada Town at 9.55 pm on May 14 and arrive Kacheguda at 9.45 am.

Enroute these trains will halt at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions and will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper and general second class coaches.

