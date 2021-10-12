Hyderabad: Sunday-Funday event now at historic Charminar, too

Hyderabad: With the Sunday-Funday events on Tank Bund receiving humongous response from citizens, the officials concerned now plan to extend the same to the historic Charminar.

Buoyed by the phenomenal response from citizens to the Sunday-Funday events at Tank Bund, Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi suggested the officials to plan similar events at the Charminar.

Special Chief Secretary of Urban Development, Arvind Kumar on Monday tweeted, "Minister KT Rama Rao and Asaduddin Owaisi, MP noticing the overwhelming response to Sunday-Funday event at Tank Bund, have suggested that a similar event be planned at Charminar every Sunday."

In this regard, Arvind Kumar welcomed suggestions from citizens so that the events could be planned accordingly.