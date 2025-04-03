Hyderabad: Supermarket staff thrash minor boy suspecting theft

Hyderabad: A minor boy was confined and beaten up by the staff of a supermarket allegedly on suspicion that he stole a chocolate from the store in Ibrahimpatnam on the city suburb on Tuesday.

According to the police, the boy had gone to the supermarket in the afternoon to buy eatables. However, the staff there alleged that he had stolen a chocolate and locked the student in the godown and beat him up, causing serious injuries. The boy from Nalgonda district is studying in Class IX at BC Welfare Gurukul School at Manchal in Ibrahimpatnam.

Upon learning of the matter, the warden and teachers complained to the Ibrahimpatnam police against the supermarket management. A case has been registered in this regard and five people who were involved in the attack have been arrested. The child is undergoing treatment in the hospital and his health condition is stable, said a senior officer.